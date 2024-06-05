Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD trailer to be out on June 10

As a mid-week treat, the makers of the film announced the trailer release date with a new poster launch, stating that the trailer will be out on June 10.

Save the date

The much-awaited trailer will be released on June 10 in multiple languages. Prabhas made the special announcement on social media.

Sharing a new poster on Instagram, Prabhas wrote, “Unveiling the future. #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10th”.

The poster shows Prabhas' character Bhairava all suited up, standing on what seems like a sand dune, with his his futuristic village in the background. One can also see a glimpse of the new place called 'Complex'.

The announcement has sent his fans into a tizzy, who took to the comment section to express their eagerness. “Trailer of the Year,” one wrote, while one shared, “Excited Bhairava”. “Rebel star,” shared another, while one posted, “Can't wait”.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Prabhas, revealed that Kalki 2898 AD is “made for international audiences". He said, “The whole film is made for international audiences. That’s why it’s the highest budget, and we’ve got the best actors in the country”. He also discussed his title as a pan-Indian star, saying, “We were hearing for the first time people calling me ‘pan-Indian’. That doesn’t really affect me, but it’s a good feeling to think that people around the country like me now.”

The world of Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin’s film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. The multilingual magnum opus was greenlit as Project K in 2020.

While the film’s story has been kept under wraps, it was recently revealed that Amitabh plays Aswathama. All the promotional material hints at an apocalyptic future where the protagonist rises to save the world from evil.

The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani, will release on the big screen on June 27. At the moment, it is believed to be in the post-production phase and is yet to be sent for certification.