Prabhas breaks silence on wedding rumours: I am not getting married anytime soon

There has been much scrutiny into actor Prabhas’ personal life with a lot of buzz about whether he is planning to get married anytime soon. And the actor has finally come forward to set the record straight, and deny all such claims. (Also read: Exclusive: Prabhas is single, and ready to mingle?) On the work front, actor Prabhas will be seen in an upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD.

Prabhas recently made headlines after his social media post about 'someone special' went viral. That was a promotional move for his upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD. But that started a buzz around his marriage. The actor addressed the speculations and refuted the same at Kalki 2898 AD event in Hyderabad.

What did he say

Reacting to the claims, Prabhas said, “'I am not getting married soon because I don't want to hurt the feelings of my female fans.''

Earlier there were rumours that he is in a relationship with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. However, Hindustan Times reported that the actor is single at the moment, and busy with work.

He was at the event to give more insight to the world of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. The custom-made vehicle for Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled at an event in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Named Bujji, the swanky vehicle is owned by Prabhas’ character, Bhairava. Bujji is a robot with a unique personality voiced by Keerthy Suresh, and it serves as Bhairava's loyal sidekick and plays a crucial role in the movie's plot.

''He has (Nag Ashwin) been making me do crazy things. I thought I could come here and say hi to my darlings (fans) and push off, but our slim Nag (Ashwin) has planned several things. I am super excited about Bujji. It's been a great journey for three years and I can't wait for everyone to experience it on the silver screen,'' he said at the event.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag’s sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. While the film’s story has been kept under wraps, it was recently revealed that Amitabh plays Aswathama. The film will be released in theatres in multiple languages on June 27. All the promotional material hints at an apocalyptic future where the protagonist rises to save the world from evil.

Talking about working with veteran stars in the film, Prabhas said at the event, ''Working with legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan was a golden opportunity. I am thankful to Kamal sir a lot since I used to ask my parents to get me clothes worn by Kamal in his movies”.