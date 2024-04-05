Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani shoots in chilly weather in Italy; poses with Prabhas for a selfie

Actor Disha Patani, who will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, has shared a string of pictures and videos, giving a glimpse of the film shoot in Italy. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Disha shared her post and wrote, "Italy photo dump.. @Kalki2898AD (cherry blossom emoji) it was (cold face, dashing away, sparkles and desert island emojis)." (Also Read | Prabhas and Disha Patani shoot for a song from Kalki 2898 AD in Italy) Disha Patani and Prabhas shoot for Kalki 2898 AD in Italy.

Disha shoots in chilly weather

In the first video, Disha was seen wrapped in a pink blanket in windy weather. Her team held the blanket tight as she walked ahead. In a photo, she seemingly stood next to Prabhas, wearing the blanket. He was dressed in a black jacket and red pants.

Disha shares glimpses of Italy

Disha was seen sitting inside a car as an makeup artist did her makeup. Another photo showed her smiling, wearing a black jacket. Prabhas stood behind in a grey sweatshirt, cap and sunglasses as she kicked a selfie.

Disha took a walk on the streets, enjoyed greenery and a car ride in the next posts. She also shared her seflie after her makeup was done. Disha also shared pictures of the nature and streets.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD will hit the theatres on May 9. Apart from Disha and Prabhas, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Kalki 2898 AD made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim.

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD executed a grand release date announcement through raiders across multiple cities, including Varanasi, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Bhimavaram, Kashmir, and Vijayawada. During the event, the raiders marched together, building anticipation and unveiled the scroll in a unique and exciting way, announcing the film's release date.

