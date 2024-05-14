Farah Khan calls entourage costs of stars ‘waste of resources’: 'Ek actress 9 jan saath mein leke aate hain'

Farah Khan did not mince her words while talking about the rise of entourage costs in the film industry, where an actor is accompanied with a team of no less than nine people to a set. Speaking on Twin Encounter's latest episode on Chinki Minki's YouTube channel, Farah opened up about the changes in Bollywood and one change she would like to bring about. (Also read: Farah Khan hosts Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Rajkummar Rao and a bunch of celebs at home for a jam session. Watch) Farah Khan has shared her take on the rise of entourage costs in the industry.

What Farah said

When Farah was asked to share what changes she has seen in the industry, she started with the positives and said that the good change is that the industry is far more organized now. People arrive on time and there is a studio system in place.

‘It has become very clinical’

Talking about the bad change, Farah added, "Bura change ye hai ki pehle bahot zyada relationship pe chalti thi industry. Toh agar mujhe kuch chchiye hota tha toh main actor ko directly phone karti thi. Ab ye hoga ki pehle aap unke manager ke sub-manager ko milo. Phir woh manager milega, uske baad unki agency milegi. So it has become very clinical. Interpersonal relations thode kharab ho gaye (The bad change is that previously the industry would rely a lot on relationships. So, if I wanted something, I would directly call the actor. Now, I will have to meet the manager’s sub manager, then the manager will meet, after that the agency will meet! The inter-personal relations have been ruined because of this).”

Farah then added what change she wants to bring about in the industry and said, “I think bahot zyada entourage cost ho gaya hai. Ek actress 9 jan saath mein leke aate hain. Ek actor 8 jan leke aata hai. That is a waste of resources. Woh film mein dikhta nahi hai. Woh cost. Toh I think that needs to be controlled a bit. Producers pe bahut bhari padta hain (An actress brings 9 people, an actor gets 8 people. That does not show on the film. It weighs down on the producers).”

Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na recently completed 20 years since release.