The Great Indian Kapil Show: Mary Kom hilariously mixes up the names of Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal. Watch

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show promises to be a hilarious one, as four of the most beloved Indian sports women Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom and Sift Kaur Samra will be invited as guests. Netflix India shared the new teaser promo of the episode, in which at one moment, Mary Kom hilarious mixed up the names of Sania and Saina. (Also read: Sania Mirza looking for love again after divorce from Shoaib Malik? Says 'I have to find someone') Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom and Sania Mirza will be part of the Great Indian Kapil Show this Saturday.

About the next episode

In the teaser, Sunil Grover sees Sania, Saina, Mary and Sift on the show and says how four heroines have arrived. To this, Kapil says they are sports women not heroines. Sunil replies that they are ‘desh ki heroine (heroines of the nation)’. Meanwhile, Mary tries to share an anecdote in which she mixes up the names of Sania and Saina, and accepts that the two names have confused her!

Meanwhile, Kapil also asks whether the husbands of these sports women are polite and softspoken by nature or become so after marriage. To this Sania responds saying that have to become kind. Meanwhile, Sania also acts as a daughter-in-law with Kapil dressed as her mother-in-law, and serves tea. When Kapil spits it out saying it tastes like poison, Sania says the tea must have touched his tongue and turned into the same.

More details

Kapil also reminded Sania that Shah Rukh Khan had once said that he will play her love interest if a film on her was ever made. Sania then told Kapil, “Abhi mujhe pehle love interest dundna hai (I have to find a love interest first).” The teaser ends with a sneak peek of all the fun moments from the show, where the four women are also seen cutting a cake with Kapil.

The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere on Saturday, 8 PM, on Netflix.