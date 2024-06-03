Sania Mirza looking for love again after divorce from Shoaib Malik? Says 'I have to find someone'

In January, former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik announced his wedding to Pakistani actor Sana Javed, 'a few months' after his separation from Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. In the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, host and comedian Kapil Sharma was left in splits as Sania spoke about 'finding a love interest'. Also read | Sana Javed pens adorable post for Shoaib Malik on her birthday: ‘Just the two of us’ After his divorce from Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik tied he knot with Pakistani actor Sana Javed.

'Mujhe pehle love interest dundna hai'

In the promo attached to the new episode starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao that dropped on Saturday on Netflix, Kapil Sharma was joined by guests Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal and Sania. Kapil reminded Sania that Shah Rukh Khan had once said that he will play her love interest if a film on her was ever made. Sania then told Kapil, “Abhi mujhe pehle love interest dundna hai (I have to find a love interest first).”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sania Mirza's reaction to Shoaib Malik's wedding

After Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed shared their wedding photos on Instagram on January 19, 2024, Sania Mirza's family confirmed that she had been separated from Shoaib 'for a few months now'. "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead," read the statement issued by her family.

"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the statement added. Sania and Shoaib married in 2010 and co-parent their son Izhaan Mirza Malik, who was born in 2018.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place