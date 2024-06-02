The Great Indian Kapil Show: Janhvi Kapoor reveals Sridevi didn't want her to be an actor; dreamt of seeing her as a…
Janhvi Kapoor revealed on the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show that her mother, late actor Sridevi, didn't want her to choose acting as a career.
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, who have been busy promoting their new film Mr and Mrs Mahi, were the guests on the latest episode of the Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Janhvi spoke to host and comedian Kapil Sharma about how her mom, Sridevi, wanted her to choose a different profession. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor says she had an ‘ironic’ paranoia of losing her parents in childhood
'My mom tried to keep me from acting'
Janhvi said the late actor always tried to shield her away from choosing acting as a career. Instead, she wanted her to become a doctor. She recalled, "Wo bohot saalon se kaushish karti rahi ki mujhe is disha se dur rakhe. Main dress up karti thi, or make-up karti this, toh wo mujhe bolti thi – ‘pata hain mera sapna kya hain? Ki aap ekdin doctor bano (For many years, my mom tried to keep me from acting. Whenever I played dress-up in front of the mirror, she would tell me that her dream was to see me as a doctor).”
Janhvi added that she was determined to become an actor since childhood and would tell her mother that to fulfil her dream, she would essay the character of a doctor in at least one of her films. Sridevi died on February 24, 2018; she was 54.
Kapil pulls Janhvi's leg
Kapil Sharma also teased Janhvi about her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on the new The Great Indian Kapil Show episode. Kapil asked her if she would like a partner from the industry or if she is happy being at the ‘Shikhar’ she is on in her life right now. Janhvi blushed and responded with, “Jiss bhi Shikhar par main hoon, wahan bohot khush hoon (I am very happy to be at the Shikhar I am currently on).”
