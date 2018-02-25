Bollywood heartbroken at Sridevi’s untimely, shocking death

SATISH KAUSHIK, actor: At first, I thought it was just a rumour, but oh God, it’s so heartbreaking. Everyone’s thinking ‘She was such a happy, healthy person who used to take care of herself — how could this happen to her?’ I shared a very emotional relationship with her, right from the time of Mr. India (1987). Uff... what must Boney (Kapoor) and his daughters be going through.

ANNU KAPOOR, actor: I woke up to this shocking and tragic news of Sridevi’s untimely death. I hoped for it to be a rumour like several hoaxes we get, but tragedy struck and it turned out to be real. I send my heartfelt condolences to Boney bhai, her daughters and the entire Kapoor family. We will always remember Sridevi as a gorgeous heroine and a superstar, yet a very powerful and talented actress.

SAROJ KHAN, choreographer: All I can say is that it’s a great loss to us. Sridevi was a very genuine person, a real artist and the most beautiful human being. I was so very close to her. There are so many memories, I can’t talk about just one. She was like a family member to me. I don’t know how her family is taking this situation. God bless them.... we won’t find another artist like her.

KAVITA KRISHNAMOORTHY, singer: I was totally devastated upon hearing this news. The first thing I remembered was her smiling face. She was really gentle, and not talkative. Not just Hawa Hawaii (Mr India; 1987), but we also did songs for films such as Khuda Gawah (1992). I looked forward to how she would emote the song on-screen. She had very expressive eyes.

OMKAR KAPOOR, actor: It’s so sad and disheartening to hear about her demise. She was and will always remain a legend. She was truly a great human being and an extremely poised person. I am glad I got the chance to play her on-screen son in Judaai (1997). May her soul rest in peace!

URMILA MATONDKAR, actor: I almost thought it was fake news... and I still wish it was. I am sure the whole nation will share my emotions. This news is very tragic and unfortunate. No words can describe Sridevi’s talent and grace on the screen. It’s an end of an era, and there will never be another. My deepest condolences to her family.

SUJATA KUMAR, actor: She was so down to earth. I remember the last scene of the film English Vinglish (2012), where we all were freezing in cold while wearing summer clothes, but she delivered her lines so perfectly, shivering afterwards. It was so inspiring for all of us: if she can do it, we can, too. She was fitness conscious, had a good diet and used to walk daily. I don’t know what happened suddenly.

SUCHITRA KRISHNAMOORTHI, actor: Sridevi, to me, was not just a movie star. She was a warm, shy and a beautiful woman and a mother above all. A gentle beautiful soul — her passing on has left me in incredible shock and grief. I woke up to the news and like everybody else, prayed it was a hoax. I am deeply saddened to know it’s true. But, blessed are those who depart painlessly.

VIKAS VERMA, actor: I can’t forget her smiling face on the set of our film Mom (2017), and charismatic nature. She was the biggest star of Indian cinema, and the most humble one, too. She always greeted everyone with a smile. She’s gone too soon.

SAJAL ALI, actor: I am in a state of shock. She was like a mother to me; it feels like I have lost my mother for the second time. Last year, while shooting for Mom (2017), I lost my mother [on March 17]. At that time, ma’am was by me throughout. She told me how, when she was shooting for Lamhe (1991), her father passed away… She hugged me tight and said she was my mother not just on screen but in life, too.

Compiled by: Monika Rawal Kukreja, Rishabh Suri, Shreya Mukherjee and Yashika Mathur