Shah Rukh Khan has avoided the media since 2021 for this reason: ‘He's mad for what they did to his son’

There was a time when actor Shah Rukh Khan, known for his media-friendly nature, stopped making public appearances, and in fact avoided getting clicked with the help of a black curtain or an umbrella. Now, it is being revealed that he did it because he is angry at the media for their coverage when his son Aryan Khan was arrested. (Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his bond with son Aryan, said he wants to be bigger than me: ‘We crack some dirty jokes’) Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film, Dunki.

Shah Rukh has been avoiding the paparazzi ever since Aryan was arrested in a ‘drugs on cruise' case in 2021. In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Mumbai-based photographer Varinder Chawla talked about the reason behind it, and recalled an incident when he got a call from the Pathaan actor.

Shah Rukh is angry

Recalling one incident, he said, “When Pathaan released in 2023, then my team had spotted Shah Rukh Khan and they sent it to me. But, I didn’t like it because it seemed like we were invading his privacy. And SRK seemed angry. Then I made a call to the actor’s PR, informed them about the video my team recorded and told them that I won’t be using it. And apologised to them on behalf of my team for invading their privacy.”

“You will not believe me, soon after my call, I quickly received a call from SRK’s manager who first thanked me and then informed me that Shah Rukh wanted to speak to me. I was in shock. From running behind his car to get a glimpse of him to getting a call from him, it seemed too unreal. I said, ‘anytime’. We spoke for over five minutes. After speaking to him, I realised his love for his children, his son Aryan Khan. I too have children, if people went around talking ill and negative things about my children, I too would feel sad. He was so sad, upset back then, we didn’t care about that. We just kept complaining SRK doesn’t give us photos and always hides his face. He is mad at the media for what they did to his son,” he added.

About the case

Back in 2021, Aryan was arrested in the Cordelia Cruise case for alleged possession of narcotics and stayed behind bars for 22 days. He was eventually cleared of all charges. In fact, when Aryan was in jail, Shah Rukh had visited him. During his outing, he was mobbed by the photographers and media persons.

Since then he has been avoiding getting papped. Most of the time when he moves from one place to another, he either opts for a car with dark curtains to hide him, makes backdoor entries at venues or simply gets his team to cover him with umbrellas.

Despite three successful releases with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, he has not given any interview to the media till date after the incident.