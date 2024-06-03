 Twitter mistakes Shah Rukh Khan for ‘desi’ Johnny Depp in inside video from Ambani party. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
Twitter mistakes Shah Rukh Khan for ‘desi’ Johnny Depp in inside video from Ambani party. Watch

BySanya
Jun 03, 2024 10:08 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's new look was compared to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp after a video of him from the second Ambani pre-wedding festivities surfaced online.

Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam Khan were seen interacting with Ranbir Kapoor at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities in Italy. The video, which also featured Gauri Khan, is grabbing attention on X (Formerly Twitter) for Shah Rukh's different look, which some are even comparing to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp. Also read | Inside Ambani parties: Shah Rukh Khan’s timeout with family and Ranbir Kapoor, Pitbull gig, Janhvi’s PDA moment and more

Shah Rukh Khan with Ranbir Kapoor at a recent Ambani party in Rome.
Shah Rukh Khan with Ranbir Kapoor at a recent Ambani party in Rome.

'Pakistani version of Johnny Depp'

Shah Rukh Khan wore a blue suit with white scarf. He also sported glasses and pulled of a hairstyle and beard that reminded fans of Johnny Depp. One tweeted about Shah Rukh's look, "Kind of looking like Johnny Depp." 

Another asked, "Johnny Depp (Laughing emoji)?" A person also wrote, "Pakistani version of Johnny Depp." One said, "He is trying to look like Johnny Depp." A tweet also read, “I thought it was some wannabe Johnny Depp (crying emojis).”

Shah Rukh Khan and family at Ambani bash

Shah Rukh was spotted sitting and enjoying a performance during one of the recent Ambani bashes in Rome, Italy. His son AbRam was also sitting beside him. Actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen with the father-son duo in another clip. Shah Rukh and interior designer-wife Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan also dropped a bunch of photos from the Ambani festivities.

About the Ambani cruise festivities

Following the lavish three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in early March, the Ambani family hosted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities on a luxury cruise in Europe. And in true Ambani style, the itinerary was full of opulent festivities and had the who's who of Bollywood in attendance.

Apart from Shah Rukh, Ranbir and their families, Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, Disha Patani and Karisma Kapoor were among the 800 guests on the luxury cruise liner, who got together to celebrate Anant Ambani's upcoming wedding.

Between May 28 and June 1, they were treated to a series of parties and events aboard the luxury cruise liner during a picturesque journey from Italy to the south of France, spanning 4,380 kilometres. On May 29, the celebration kicked off with a welcome lunch, followed by a 'Starry Night'- themed evening gala. The festivities ended on June 1 in Portofino, Italy.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twitter mistakes Shah Rukh Khan for 'desi' Johnny Depp in inside video from Ambani party. Watch
© 2024 HindustanTimes
