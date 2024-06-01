 Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding cruise party: Ranveer Singh, Orry groove with Guru Randhawa. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding cruise party: Ranveer Singh, Orry groove with Guru Randhawa. Watch

BySugandha Rawal
Jun 01, 2024 02:21 PM IST

A new video shows actor Ranveer Singh enjoying Guru Randhawa's performance at the Ambani cruise party in Europe.

The second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was in full swing, and it was a star-studded affair once again. Celebrities were lighting up the stage with electrifying performances. Now, a video of actor Ranveer Singh dancing energetically to singer Guru Randhawa's performance has emerged, and fans can't get enough of the infectious energy. (Also read: New pics of Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding bash are out)

Guru Randhawa performed at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise party.
Guru Randhawa performed at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise party.

Inside video from the bash

On Saturday, a social media user shared the video from Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding bash. In the video, Guru is seen performing on stage. He is singing his hit track Morni Banke.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the clip, Guru invites Ranveer onto the stage, following which Ranveer takes over the dance floor with his energetic moves. The crowd is heard cheering for Ranveer, who is seen wearing an all black ensemble, keeping his hair open to add to the vibe of the night.

Later, we get to see Veer Pahariya and Orry aka Orhan Awatramani also on stage. The highlight of the video? Ranveer lifting Orry on stage and dancing. The latter was dressed in a satin co-ord set.

Netizens are loving it

With the video emerging online, the virtual world is buzzing with energy. One of the comments read, "Ranveer has to be getting paid for being a constant performer for Ambani's events. It's hilarious”.

Another wrote, "The burst of eneregy is just next level”, with one writing, “Guru and Ranveer, what an energetic combination."

One wrote, Not Ranveer lifting Orry and twirling him. This is hilarious."

Sometime back, a video of singer Katy Perry performing at the bash in Cannes also emerged online. Music band Backstreet Boys also performed at the luxury cruise.

Ambani’s cruise celebration

Just like their Jamnagar pre-wedding celebrations in March 2024, Anant and Radhika's cruise festivities turned out to be a grand affair. Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni – with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva – in attendance, attended the parties.

The itinerary for the luxury cruise in Europe boasted a picturesque 4,380 kilometre journey from Italy to the South of France and back. It started on May 29 with a welcome lunch, followed by a 'Starry Night'- themed evening gala. On May 30, the guests landed in Rome for a touristy day out, followed by a dinner party and an after-party that began at 1 a.m. On May 31, after a morning of festivities on the cruise, the guests landed in Cannes for a masquerade bash.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding cruise party: Ranveer Singh, Orry groove with Guru Randhawa. Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On