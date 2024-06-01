Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding cruise party: Ranveer Singh, Orry groove with Guru Randhawa. Watch
A new video shows actor Ranveer Singh enjoying Guru Randhawa's performance at the Ambani cruise party in Europe.
The second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was in full swing, and it was a star-studded affair once again. Celebrities were lighting up the stage with electrifying performances. Now, a video of actor Ranveer Singh dancing energetically to singer Guru Randhawa's performance has emerged, and fans can't get enough of the infectious energy. (Also read: New pics of Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding bash are out)
Inside video from the bash
On Saturday, a social media user shared the video from Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding bash. In the video, Guru is seen performing on stage. He is singing his hit track Morni Banke.
In the clip, Guru invites Ranveer onto the stage, following which Ranveer takes over the dance floor with his energetic moves. The crowd is heard cheering for Ranveer, who is seen wearing an all black ensemble, keeping his hair open to add to the vibe of the night.
Later, we get to see Veer Pahariya and Orry aka Orhan Awatramani also on stage. The highlight of the video? Ranveer lifting Orry on stage and dancing. The latter was dressed in a satin co-ord set.
Netizens are loving it
With the video emerging online, the virtual world is buzzing with energy. One of the comments read, "Ranveer has to be getting paid for being a constant performer for Ambani's events. It's hilarious”.
Another wrote, "The burst of eneregy is just next level”, with one writing, “Guru and Ranveer, what an energetic combination."
One wrote, Not Ranveer lifting Orry and twirling him. This is hilarious."
Sometime back, a video of singer Katy Perry performing at the bash in Cannes also emerged online. Music band Backstreet Boys also performed at the luxury cruise.
Ambani’s cruise celebration
Just like their Jamnagar pre-wedding celebrations in March 2024, Anant and Radhika's cruise festivities turned out to be a grand affair. Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni – with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva – in attendance, attended the parties.
The itinerary for the luxury cruise in Europe boasted a picturesque 4,380 kilometre journey from Italy to the South of France and back. It started on May 29 with a welcome lunch, followed by a 'Starry Night'- themed evening gala. On May 30, the guests landed in Rome for a touristy day out, followed by a dinner party and an after-party that began at 1 a.m. On May 31, after a morning of festivities on the cruise, the guests landed in Cannes for a masquerade bash.
