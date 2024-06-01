New pics of Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding bash are out

Ranveer, Sara's new pics from Europe

Ranveer sported a black hat and smiled wide for the camera in a picture of the actor from the cruise with a guest. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was joined by friends for a day out in Rome, where they all posed in front of Trevi Fountain for a group picture. The actor also soaked up the sun during an outing in Cannes, France. She sported casual looks in the pictures that have been doing the rounds on social media.

Celebs at second Ambani pre-wedding

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, Disha Patani and Karisma Kapoor, among many other stars, are on a luxurious cruise to celebrate Anant Ambani's upcoming wedding.

Between May 28 and June 1, around 800 guests were treated to a series of parties and events aboard a luxury cruise liner during a picturesque journey from Italy to the South of France, spanning 4,380 kilometres. On May 29, the celebration kicked off with a welcome lunch, followed by a 'Starry Night'- themed evening gala. The festivities will end on June 1 in Portofino, Italy.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant to wed on July 12

Mumbai is abuzz with excitement as Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, prepare to tie the knot. The highly anticipated wedding will take place on July 12 at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to the traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad, where attendees will receive divine blessings. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.'

