Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding cruise party: Ranveer Singh’s pic from starry night emerges online

Ranveer Singh’s first pictures from Ambani bash

Some time back, a picture of Ranveer from last night’s party emerged on social media. The image has been shared by fashion designer Shilpa K, when she shared an image of their client.

In the image, Ranveer is seen posing with a fan, beaming with joy. For the sparkling outing, the actor opted for a navy blue satin shirt paired with white pants and matching shoes. In the picture, he was seen with his arm around his fan’s shoulder. The caption of the post read, “Shining together for a starry night”.

There is another picture in which he is seen posing with two more fans.

Meanwhile, sometime back, a video of popular American band Backstreet Boys performing for the guests on the cruise in Italy emerged online. The music band – consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson can be seen in all-white outfits, performing their popular track I Wanna Be With You for a huge audience on the cruise.

About the Ambani bash

This is the second pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika. The first one took place at Jamnagar in Gujarat in March. It was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, sports, business, and politicians. Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna performed at the bash. It was held at Anant Ambani's wildlife sanctuary, Vantara.

This time, it is a cruise party for the family. Between May 28 and June 1, around 800 guests will be treated to a series of parties and events aboard a luxury cruise liner during a journey from Italy to the South of France. It is being attended by all the big icons such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, her father Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Disha Patani.