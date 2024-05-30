Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant 2nd pre-wedding bash: Shah Rukh Khan leaves with family. Watch

Airport spotting

On May 30, Shah Rukh, who is currently on cloud nine after his IPL team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, clinched the trophy, along with his family and manager Pooja Dadlani, were spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport in the early morning hours. They were spotted from a distance by the paps as they entered the airport.

Aryan and Suhana were seen arriving in the same car at the airport. They were accompanied by Gauri Khan, Pooja and their entire team.

In the pictures and videos that surfaced on the internet, one can see Shah Rukh’s back, his son Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan entering the airport. While Suhana was captured inside the airport, Shah Rukh managed to get inside without getting clicked.

As soon as the video of the family at the airport arrived, social media users wondered if he was going to the Ambani bash.

Star-studded pre-wedding bash

After their lavish three-day celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March, which reportedly cost ₹1,259 crore, Anant and Radhika are getting ready for another round of festivities, this time on a cruise liner.

Between May 28 and June 1, around 800 guests will be treated to a series of parties and events aboard a luxury cruise liner during a journey from Italy to the South of France.

It started with welcome lunch on May 29, followed by a 'Starry Night'- themed evening gala. On May 30, the guests will land in Rome for a touristy day out, followed by a dinner party and an after-party that begins at 1 am. On May 31, after a morning of festivities on the cruise, the guests will land in Cannes for a masquerade bash. The festivities will end on June 1 in Portofino, Italy.

Guest list

Apart from Shah Rukh, several Bollywood celebrities will be part of the celebrations. The guest list include names such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, her father Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Disha Patani. Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is already onboard the cruise.