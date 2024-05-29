Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant 2nd pre-wedding bash: Bollywood brigade jets off to Italy; Orry shares pics from cruise

The Ambani family is preparing to host yet another pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant between May 29 and June 1. On Wednesday, a host of Bollywood celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport as they made their way to Italy for the cruise festivities. Also read | Radhika Merchant leaves for her pre-wedding European cruise party with celebs: Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Dhoni Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)

Among them were Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, Disha Patani and Karisma Kapoor.

Celebs at Mumbai airport

A couple of days after the first batch of celebrity guests – Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others – were spotted at Mumbai's private airport as they jetted off to Italy for the Ambani pre-wedding cruise, more celebs are on their way to attend the grand celebrations.

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Pandey were spotted in casual blue denim airport looks as they arrived solo to catch their flights. Actor Sara Ali Khan made her way inside the airport gate with her brother Ibrahim.

Karisma Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar bumped into each other at the airport gate and posed together for paparazzi. They both sported black outfits. Actor Disha Patani also flew out of Mumbai in the morning for the Ambani celebrations. As did Janhvi Kapoor; she was joined by father Boney Kapoor.

Anant and Radhika's 2nd pre-wedding bash

Following their lavish three-day celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in early March, which reportedly cost a whopping ₹1259 crore, the couple is gearing up for a luxurious cruise. Between May 28 and June 1, around 800 guests will be treated to a series of parties and events aboard a luxury cruise liner during a picturesque journey from Italy to the South of France, spanning 4,380 kilometres.

Orry has been sharing photos from the trip on Instagram Stories.

The itinerary

And in true Ambani style, the itinerary is full of opulent festivities. On May 29, the celebration will kick off with a welcome lunch, followed by a 'Starry Night'- themed evening gala. On May 30, the guests will land in Rome for a touristy day out, followed by a dinner party and an after-party that begins at 1 a.m. On May 31, after a morning of festivities on the cruise, the guests will land in Cannes for a masquerade bash. The festivities will end on June 1 in Portofino, Italy.

Orhan Awatramani (Orry) has been sharing pictures from the cruise and all the pit stops that the wedding party is making in Italy.