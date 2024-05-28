Exclusive: Guru Randhawa to perform with Pitbull at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration

Musical touch to the evening

It’s going to be a reunion on stage as Guru worked with Pitbull on the song, Slowly Slowly, in 2019.

According to a source, Guru will be performing at the pre-wedding bash. “He will be performing with Pitbull at the celebration, which will be held the day after,” says the insider. “It is expected to be a fun gathering, with the perfect blend of Guru’s music to the beats by Pitbull,” shares the insider, adding that one can expect Guru to perform some of his hit songs to get the party started.

Guru is also known for songs such as Lahore, Ishare Tere, Tere Te, Tu Meri Rani and Suit. Pitbull is known for hits such as Give Me Everything, Feel This Moment, Timber, Time of Our Lives, and On the Floor.

Everyone is looking forward to Guru and Pitbull’s performance and being part of the celebration in this special way. It is surely going to be a fun party, high on music,” says the source.

Know more about the pre-wedding festivities

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are hosting a second round of pre-wedding celebrations for their younger son, Anant. The celebrations will kick off on Wednesday on a luxury cruise ship in Palermo, Italy. During the course of the next few days, guests will be treated to different theme-parties -- on board and the land. The pit stops for celebrations are Rome, Cannes in France and Italy's Portofino.

The gala will officially begin on the cruise ship in Italy on May 29, Wednesday, with a welcome lunch followed by a “Starry Night”-themed party in the evening.

It is believed that the guests will be taken to Rome on May 30, where there will be a late-night party on the cruise ship. On May 31, the Ambanis will host a black-tie event in Cannes, south of France.

On Saturday, June 1, the luxury cruise ship will reach the town of Portofino in Italy for the final round of celebrations.

A star-studded affair

Several Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, have left for Europe to join the Ambani's for the celebrations.

Industrialist Anil Ambani, who is the younger brother of Mukesh Ambani, and cricket icon MS Dhoni have also left the country for the bash. The bride-to-be, Radhika, was also spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Monday along with her parents Viren and Shaila Merchant.