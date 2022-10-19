When Sanya Malhotra fell on Badhaai Ho set while dancing to Morni Banke with Ayushmann Khurrana. Watch

Actor Sanya Malhotra marked four years of her film Badhaai Ho and revisited memories with her co-stars on the sets. Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao alongside Sanya. Celebrating the milestone, Sanya wrote on Instagram, “Badhaai ho 4 saal hogaye (the film completed four years).” Also read: Sanya Malhotra calls Delhi more ‘unsafe’ over Mumbai

She further wrote in her caption, “To a film super close to my heart. I’m grateful to be a part of a film this brilliant and to have met these amazing people… Swipe all the way for a surprise.” The actor posted a bunch of pictures featuring Ayushmann, Neena, Gajraj and the film's director. While some photos had all of them posing together during the film's promotions, Amit is seen placing his head on Gajraj’s chest in one hilarious picture that Sanya posted.

Besides all the happy moments from the sets, Sanya also dropped an unseen behind-the-scenes video, where she fell down during a dance sequence with Ayushmann Khurrana. She accidently slipped on the floor while the cameras rolled, and to everyone’s surprise, started laughing. They were filming for the song Morni Banke.

Replying to Sanya’s post, Ayushmann and Gajraj shared heart emojis in the comments section. Amit Sharma added, “Ohhh God so much fun we had during this time.” Meanwhile, Sheeba Chadha, who played the role of Sanya’s mother in Badhaai Ho, also commented sarcastically, “And thank you so much for adding my name too.” After quickly making the change, Sanya responded to her, “Mujhe maaffff kardo (please forgive me).”

Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s hit film Dangal and is often referred to as the Dangal girl, along with Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played her sister in the sports drama. Sanya will be next seen in Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming Sam Bahadur, where she plays his wife, Silloo Manekshaw. She is also a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Jawan. Sanya also has Netflix’s Kathal in her pipeline.

