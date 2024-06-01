Watch Katy Perry perform her song Firework at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant second pre-wedding bash in Europe

Katy Perry sings Firework

Katy Perry gave a power-packed performance at a recent Ambani celebration, in which 800 guests were treated to a series of parties and events aboard a luxury cruise liner in Italy and the South of France. She was seen performing her 2010 song Firework in a video from an Ambani party at Cannes.

Earlier, the Backstreet Boys also performed during a party at Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding festivities on the lavish cruise. The festivities came to an end on June 1 in Portofino, Italy. A new video of Ranveer Singh, Orry and Veer Pahariya letting their hair down and dancing while Guru Randhawa performed at an Ambani party is also doing the rounds on social media.

Reactions to her performance

A fan tweeted, "Feels soooo good to see her sing!" Many were impressed with Katy's look, a metallic gown. One wrote, "OMG Katy Perry, mother, you look amazing! We missed you..." Another tweeted, "She looks so good."

Ambani cruise celebration was one big party

Much like their Jamnagar pre-wedding celebrations in March 2024, Anant and Radhika's cruise festivities were a grand affair. With celebs like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha Kapoor, as well as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni – with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva – in attendance, the VIP guests were treated to a host of activities and parties in Italy and France.

The itinerary for the luxury cruise in Europe boasted a picturesque 4,380 kilometre journey from Italy to the South of France and back. 600 hospitality staff were be on board to ensure every whim of the Ambani family's high-profile guests was catered to.

On May 29, the celebration kicked off with a welcome lunch, followed by a 'Starry Night'- themed evening gala. On May 30, the guests landed in Rome for a touristy day out, followed by a dinner party and an after-party that began at 1 a.m. On May 31, after a morning of festivities on the cruise, the guests landed in Cannes for a masquerade bash.