Katy Perry ‘paid millions’ to perform at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise: Report

Singer Katy Perry will reportedly perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding bash, a lavish masquerade ball-themed event taking guests on a cruise from Italy to France. The Sun UK reported that Katy is ‘banking millions’ to serenade the couple at the bash named La Vite E Un Viaggio (life is a journey). (Also Read: Backstreet Boys perform at the Anant Ambani pre-wedding cruise in first videos from the bash) Katy Perry will reportedly perform at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash.

Katy to serenade Anant, Radhika

The report claims that Katy will serenade the couple on Friday night at Cannes in the south of France. She is apparently being paid millions to perform a short set at a masquerade ball. They quoted an insider giving all the details of the pre-wedding bash.

“They have invited 800 guests who are currently on a space-themed cruise around Europe, with stops in Barcelona and Genoa. It will arrive in Cannes on Friday for the big bash, which will be at a £40million estate. The party itself will only last five hours, but Katy will headline it, with a DJ also being flown in as part of the top-tier entertainment. Afterwards, guests will watch a huge fireworks display from a small armada of ships waiting in the Bay of Cannes. When they say there’s been no expense spared, they really mean it,” they quoted the insider as saying.

Backstreet Boys perform

Early on Thursday, a video of Backstreet Boys performing for guests at a cruise in Italy surfaced online. A Reddit user shared a video from the Ambani cruise, where the Backstreet Boys – consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson can be seen in all-white outfits, performing their popular track I Wanna Be With You for a huge audience on the cruise. An Instagram user also shared a video of the lavish cruise during daytime and geo-tagged it as Palermo, Sicily in Italy.

Anant, Radhika’s second pre-wedding bash

This is the second pre-wedding bash the Ambani family has thrown for Anant and Radhika. The first one saw them throw a lavish bash at Jamnagar, where numerous celebs were in attendance. Rihanna had performed at that event, videos of which had gone viral. The couple will tie the knot in July.