Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean announces divorce with wife Rochelle DeAnna

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and hairstylist Rochelle DeAnna have announced they are ending their marriage after 12 years together. AJ, 45, Rochelle, 42, had been separated for over a year.

The duo announced the end of their relationship on Instagram on Monday. "As you all know, we have been separated for over a year now. While we have hoped for reconciliation, we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision," they said in a joint statement.

McLean and DeAnna tied the knot in 2011 after dating for two years. They share two daughters.

"Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness, respect and privacy at this time," they continued in the statement.

They had detailed their separation in a joint statement which was released in March 2023 on social media.

