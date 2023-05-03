Larger Than Life: Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter blown away by reception in Mumbai hotel (Video)

Backstreet Boys have set foot in India for their DNA World Tour Concert at Jio World Garden on May 4. On Wednesday, the vocal group were welcomed with pomp and show as they reached their hotel in Mumbai. Screengrab of the video(Twitter)

Nick Carter who is a member of the group, took to Instagram and posted a video of hotel staff dancing to their hit songs like "Larger Than Life" while he checked into the hotel.

"What cool surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai India. The hotel staff had a full out Bollywood style dance prepared remixing all our songs. I guess we really do have fans all over the world," posted Carter.

He said " We just arrived at the hotel here in Mumbai. This is the first time, I have ever seen this in my entire career. The hotel staff is dancing... Crazy !!!".

The band comprises of Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson and they have come to India after 13 years since their last visit. After their performance in Mumbai, Backstreet Boys will move to Gurugram where they will entrall music lovers on May 5 at Airia Mall.

Backstreet Boys came into being in 1993 and they released their debut album ‘Backstreet Boys’ in 1996. Their second album ‘Backstreet’s Back’ was launched in 1997. They achieved superstardom through their song "I Want It That Way" which was a part of their third album Millennium. 'As Long as You Love Me', 'Quit Playing Games', 'Shape of My Heart', 'We’ve Got It Goin’ On' are some of their other popular songs.

They recently released the first episode of their new documentary series Making Of The DNA Tour, highlighting behind the scenes work and preparations for their ongoing world tour.