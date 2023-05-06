'Larger than life' night in Delhi with Backstreet Boys

For every ’90s kid, the Backstreet Boys is more than just a band — they are an emotion. So when the boys performed in Gurugram as a part of their DNA album world tour, it was a dream come true for many! Backstreet Boys performed in front of 10000+ crowd in Gurugram on Friday(Raajeshh Kashyap/HT Photo)

The Delhi concert on Friday was the final stop of their India tour, after an electrifying performance in Mumbai. The band, comprising Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough, brought their A-game on stage and floored everyone with their moves.

Littrell greeted the crowd of over 10,000 gathered at the venue with a “Namaste Delhi”. “It is because of each of you tonight that Backstreet Boys still exist,” he added. The unforgettable night began with I Wanna Be With You, followed by The Call. They performed all of their popular tracks, including Quit Playing Games With My Heart, I Want It That Way and Everybody, among many others. The band members revealed they were teenagers when the group was formed: Carter was 12, Mclean, 14, Littrell, 18, Dorough, 19, and Richardson was the oldest at 21.

“We all grew up together. You guys have started your families…We got three generations in here tonight. We want to thank you for being part of the Backstreet family for 30 years now,” said Richardson, who came to India for the first time.

Despite the heat and humidity, they showed slick moves and their vocals were spot on. “It has been a crazy ride,” said McLean and added, “How about 30 more years? There won’t be much dancing, though.”

The band chatted with the audience, cracked jokes and even threw their undies at them (as a show of reciprocation for their love)! The audience was in awe of their energy and charisma.

The American hearthrobs' tour in India was a testament to their enduring popularity and their ability to entertain crowds of all ages, who were thrilled to see them back on stage performing some of the most iconic pop songs of all time. For those who missed out on the electrifying performance, as their social media profiles will tell you, were surely hit by a ‘Larger Than Life’ regret!

