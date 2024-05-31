 Ambanis to celebrate Baby Veda's 1st birthday today on Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding cruise ship | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 31, 2024
Ambanis to celebrate Baby Veda's 1st birthday today on Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding cruise ship

ByHT Trending Desk
May 31, 2024 10:21 AM IST

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: The birthday celebration on the luxury cruise ship has been titled “One under the sun".

The Ambanis on Friday will celebrate the first birthday of Baby Veda, the daughter of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, on the luxury cruise ship where they are currently hosting the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani Piramal, Anand Piramal, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Rihanna, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat.(Reuters)
Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani Piramal, Anand Piramal, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Rihanna, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat.(Reuters)

As per the schedule for the four-day pre-wedding celebrations, Friday has been marked for the birthday celebrations. The event, titled “One under the sun”, will be held between 10 and 2 pm.

The dress code for the celebration is “playful”.

News / Trending / Ambanis to celebrate Baby Veda's 1st birthday today on Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding cruise ship
