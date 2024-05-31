Ambanis to celebrate Baby Veda's 1st birthday today on Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding cruise ship

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: The birthday celebration on the luxury cruise ship has been titled “One under the sun".
The Ambanis on Friday will celebrate the first birthday of Baby Veda, the daughter of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, on the luxury cruise ship where they are currently hosting the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
As per the schedule for the four-day pre-wedding celebrations, Friday has been marked for the birthday celebrations. The event, titled “One under the sun”, will be held between 10 and 2 pm.
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
The dress code for the celebration is “playful”.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!