MS Dhoni promised to take care of my surgery: IPL 2024 pitch invader recalls tearful conversation with CSK legend

There were quite a few instances of spectators breaching the security at a stadium and invading the pitch during the recently-concluded IPL 2024 season to meet their superstars. One such incident happened during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where a CSK pulled off the act to meet India cricket legend MS Dhoni. On Thursday, the spectator recalled his brief, yet tearful conversation with Dhoni. IPL pitch invader recalls emotional conversation with MS Dhoni

The incident happened on May 10 when the third umpire overturned the LBW decision against Dhoni. Despite the seriousness of the match situation, Dhoni showed his playful side when the spectator evaded security protocols to enter the ground and meet him. The former Chennai captain initially showed that he was trying to avoid meeting the fan, before he stopped as the spectator dropped to his knees and touched his feet. Dhoni then had his arms around his shoulders before he was taken away by the security.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the devoted fan recalled the brief conversation he had with Dhoni where he disclosed that he had breathing difficulties and the World Cup-winning India captain promised him to cover the expenses for his surgery.

"When I saw him, I tried to surrender. I raised my hand in delight and chased him. Mahi bhai said 'I am trying to have fun here'," the fan said during his interaction with Focused Indian. "I went mad. I touched his feet. He is a legend, I had tears in my eyes. He asked me why I was breathing heavily. I had jumped the fence, ran onto the pitch and I was breathing heavily. I told him about a problem with my nose.

"Mahi bhai said, ‘Nothing will happen to you, don’t worry. I won’t let anything happen to you. Don’t worry, these people won’t do anything to you.’ And I just couldn’t stop the tears from flowing. Mahi bhai! That’s why everyone says Thala for a reason," he said.

As for Dhoni, speculations are rife that he has played his final match for Chennai Super Kings this year, although the wicketkeeper-batter, who had relinquished his captaincy spot at the start of the IPL 2024 season, is yet to make an official announcement.