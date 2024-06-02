Inside Ambani parties: Shah Rukh Khan’s timeout with family and Ranbir Kapoor, Pitbull gig, Janhvi’s PDA moment and more

Sneak peek into the cruise party

Several videos from the party have emerged online. In one video, renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli and rapper Pitbull are seen taking the stage, serenading the guests with their energetic beats and tunes.

The clip shows Andrea's powerful vocals creating a romantic atmosphere, and Pitbull getting the party started with his energetic performances.

In another video, one can get a glimpse of actor Shah Rukh sitting and enjoying a performance at one stop during the Ambani cruise bash. His son Abram is also seen sitting beside him. Actor Ranbir Kapoor was also seen with them in another clip.

One moment shows Janhvi sharing a tender moment with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. She is seen feeding Shikhar with a spoon from her plate. In one video, Sidharth Malhotra is seen chilling with his wife and actor Kiara Advani. They both are seen smartly dressed in comfortable attire. Kiara is wearing a dress, and Sidharth seen in a comfy shirt.

About the Ambani cruise festivities

The Ambani family hosted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities on a luxury cruise in Europe. And it was grander and bigger. The itinerary was full of opulent festivities.

Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, Disha Patani and Sanjay Dutt were among the 800 guests on the luxury cruise liner.

Between May 28 and June 1, they were treated to a series of parties and events aboard the luxury cruise liner during a picturesque journey from Italy to the south of France, spanning 4,380 kilometres. On May 29, the celebration kicked off with a welcome lunch, followed by a 'Starry Night'- themed evening gala. The festivities ended on June 1 in Portofino, Italy.

Earlier this year, they hosted a lavish three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat.