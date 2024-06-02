Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about privacy amid Ananya Pandey breakup rumours: 'Why spend time processing rubbish...'

‘I keep stuff to myself’

The actor said, “I guess I’ve always been quiet about my personal life. That’s the way I like it. I’ve never really found the need or the urge or the want to have people know all about me and my personal life. So maybe that’s why I keep stuff to myself rather than, you know, put it all out there.”

‘People just want to say something about everything’

He added, “I feel like, why let it in? Why do I have to spend time processing some rubbish that I don’t need to? It’s not helping me. It’s almost become a sport now where people know that their opinions can be out there and find it necessary to have opinions. They just want to say something about everything.”

On his image

Aditya also opened up about the 'perception that he doesn’t give a f***', saying it 'comes from the fact that he is not as active on social media'. The actor recalled how, during an episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan, he spoke about how he 'does not really read what people say' about him. He added that it is not 'necessary to get into the granular level' about what every comment about him is because 'there are going to be people that like you and people that don’t'.

Ananya and Aditya's breakup

Earlier in May, an ETimes report said that Aditya and Ananya Panday parted ways in March this year. A source close to the estranged couple shared that the actors are trying to move on while remaining cordial with one another.

“They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely,” the report quoted the source as saying.

The rumours of Ananya and Aditya being in a relationship first surfaced in 2022, when they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party. Filmmaker Karan Johar also dropped hints about Ananya and Aditya dating during various episodes of his talk show, Koffee With Karan. Since then, they were also spotted together at airports and on vacations abroad.