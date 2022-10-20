Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur pose for pics at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal attend bash

Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Vicky Kaushal, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, among many others attended the Diwali Party hosted by Kriti Sanon on Wednesday. Huma Qureshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Athiya Shetty, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also present at the event. (Also Read | Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan: ‘I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot’)

Several pictures and videos were shared online by paparazzi accounts in which Vaani Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana, Sunny Singh, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee were also seen. The celebrities smiled and posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

For the occasion, Varun Dhawan wore a silver and white ethnic outfit and also opted for black shoes. Natasha draped a cream-coloured saree with heels. Vicky Kaushal opted for blue and white ethnic wear while Kartik wore a white ethnic outfit for the party. Karan was seen in a black and white outfit as he posed with Neha and Angad for photos.

While Rajkummar Rao wore a blue outfit Patralekha opted for a floral white lehenga. Ananya Panday opted for a golden lehenga as she attended the party. She also waved at the paparazzi and smiled at them. Aditya Roy Kapur opted for a black and white outfit and black kolhapuris. Earlier this year, Ananya had said that on Karan's chat show Koffee With Karan that she finds 'Aditya Roy Kapur hot'.

Fans will see Ananya in her upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Billed as "a coming of digital-age story" of three friends in Mumbai, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav in the lead. Directed by filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also stars Kalki Koechlin.

Aditya will be seen in an upcoming untitled web series, an official remake of the series The Night Manager, alongside actors Anil Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala. He was last seen in Raksha Kavach Om.

