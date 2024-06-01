Shah Rukh Khan shooting for King in Spain? Check out leaked pic from the shoot

After having a great 2023 at the box office, there is a lot of buzz around Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, and his fans believe he has moved his focus on Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial King. Now, an image supposedly from the film set has emerged online, convincing his admirers that he is shooting for the film in Spain. (Also read: King confirmed? Shah Rukh Khan fans spot script of his next film co-starring Suhana Khan in new video) Shah Rukh Khan’s King is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Image leaked

On Saturday, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a picture of Shah Rukh, claiming it was from the sets of King. The post also claimed that the actor has started shooting for the project in Spain.

“First leak pic from the sets of #KING. SRK is currently shooting in Spain for the film. (fire emoji),” the post read.

In the image, Shah Rukh is seen engrossed in a conversation with a group of men. He is seen wearing a smart blue suit. The scene seemed to be shot in front of a picturesque location, with the picture giving a glimpse of beautiful blue water and mountains.

The authentication of the picture couldn’t be ascertained till the time of publishing. There is also no announcement from the maker’s side yet.

SRK leaves Mumbai with Suhana

It is interesting to note that Shah Rukh left Mumbai last week with Suhana. On May 30, Shah Rukh, who is currently on cloud nine after his IPL team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, clinched the trophy, along with his family and manager Pooja Dadlani, was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport in the early morning hours.

Aryan and Suhana were seen arriving in the same car at the airport. They were accompanied by Gauri Khan, Pooja and their entire team. It was believed that the actor was joining Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding European cruise party.

More about the film

Sometime back, Shah Rukh revealed that he will start shooting for his next film in July-August. Last week, through a new video, his fans managed to make out that the actor is preparing for his next, reportedly titled King. Some X users pointed out that the script of King, his next film, can be spotted on the table next to his chair.

As per reports, King will mark Shah Rukh's return as an infamous don. The film will also mark his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut. She made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age period film The Archies on Netflix India last year. Suhana will work together for the first time with her father.

The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment and his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures.