King confirmed? Shah Rukh Khan fans spot script of his next film co-starring Suhana Khan in new video

Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed that since he's been busy with Indian Premier League these past couple of months, he'll start shooting for his next film in July-August. Now, thanks to a new video, his fans have managed to make out that the actor is preparing for his next, reportedly titled King. (Also Read – When Gauri Khan said, ‘I respect Shah Rukh’s religion, but that doesn't mean I would convert') Internet spots the script of King in a new Shah Rukh Khan video

‘King’ spotted

A fan club of Shah Rukh shared a video on X in which Shah Rukh is praising acclaimed cinematographer and his Asoka (2001) director Santosh Sivan after the latter was honoured with the prestigious Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography at the 77th Cannes Film Festival last week. Speaking from his office, Shah Rukh recalled his working relationship with Santosh, but his eagle-eyed fans' attention was somewhere else.

Some X users pointed out that the script of King, his next film, can be spotted on the table next to his chair. One of the users commented, “King script ready hai bhai (fireworks emojis).” Another wrote, "Anyone Notice King Scriptd Book?" “Ready For King (crown and fire emojis),” commented a third one.

About King

As per reports, King will mark Shah Rukh's return as an infamous don. The actor may not be reprising his iconic role in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 (with Ranveer Singh taking the torch ahead), but he will return in a grey role in King. The film will also mark his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut. She made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age period film The Archies on Netflix India last year. Suhana will work together for the first time with her father, whose character will take hers under his wings.

The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment and his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. It will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, who previously collaborated with Red Chillies for the 2019 thriller Badla, starring Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, and Amrita Singh.

Last week, Shah Rukh shared an emotional moment with Suhana after his team Kolkata Knight Riders won the finals of the Indian Premier League.