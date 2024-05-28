When Gauri Khan said, ‘I respect Shah Rukh’s religion, but that doesn't mean I would convert'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and wife-interior designer Gauri Khan have been married for over three decades now. Did you know Gauri's parents were initially against their marriage as Shah Rukh was a Muslim? In the first season of Koffee with Karan, Gauri had shared her thoughts on changing her religion and said that she respects Shah Rukh's religion, as he does hers. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan kisses wife Gauri Khan in rare PDA post KKR win, fans share their 'then and now' pics with trophies) Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dated for many years before getting married.

What Gauri said

In a video from that Koffee with Karan episode that has appeared on Instagram, Gauri was seen on the couch along with Hrithik Roshan's then-wife Sussanne Khan. In that episode, Gauri had said, “Aryan [Khan] is so into Shah Rukh, that he would follow his religion I feel. He will always say, ‘I am a Muslim.’ And when he tells this to my mother, she gets, ‘What do you mean?’ She's dealing with it and it is true.”

‘Shah Rukh would not disrespect my religion’

She continued, "There is a balance. I respect Shah Rukh’s religion but that doesn’t mean that I would convert and become a Muslim. I don’t believe in that. I think everybody is an individual and follows their religion. But, obviously there should be no disrespect. Like Shah Rukh would not disrespect my religion as well.”

A few years ago during his visit to the sets of Dance Plus 5, Shah Rukh had said, “Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, mai Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain Jab wo school gae to school me wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, ‘Papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?’ Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye. (We have never discussed Hindu-Muslim. My wife is Hindu, I am a Muslim and our kids are Hindustan. When my daughter was small, in her school they had to write their religion. My daughter came to me once and asked ‘what is our religion?’ I simply wrote in her form that we are Indian, we do not have a religion)."

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan got married on October 25, 1991. They are parents to three children--Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. The whole family were in celebration mood a few days ago as their team KKR won the IPL for the third time. Shah Rukh was seen giving Gauri a tight hug and also planted a kiss on her forehead. Gauri posted a photo in which she and Shah Rukh posed with the IPL trophy. Both of them smiled for the camera. She captioned the post, “Winners @kkriders (red heart and star eyes emojis).”