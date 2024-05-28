Suhana Khan shares new pic of Shah Rukh Khan post KKR win; poses with Ananya Panday as they hold IPL trophy at party

Suhana Khan has shared a new picture featuring her family members after Knight Riders clinched a major victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final match of the Indian Premier League 2024. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Suhana posted several other pictures from the match day. (Also Read | Suhana Khan gets emotional as Shah Rukh Khan hugs her, Aryan and AbRam after KKR win) Suhana Khan shared a new post on Instagram.

Suhana shares pic of Shah Rukh

In the first photo, Suhana held her brother AbRam Khan's hand as they walked on the field at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The picture, clicked on Sunday, also featured Shah Rukh Khan gesturing at the audience post KKR's win. Gauri Khan walked next to AbRam while Aryan Khan stood in front of his mother.

Suhana shares post saying ‘worth the wait’

One of the photos also featured Suhana and AbRam with Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Suhana also posted a photo of the IPL trophy as well that of fireworks lighting up the Chennai sky. Sharing the pictures, Suhana captioned the post, "Worth the wait (purple heart and trophy emojis)." Reacting to the post, Ananya wrote, "Best ever."

Ananya shares pic with Suhana, Shanaya and IPL trophy

Earlier, Ananya shared a post on Instagram in which she, Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor celebrated the joyous occasion by posing with the IPL trophy at a party. She shared a picture on Monday from what appeared to be an after-party of the Kolkata Knight Riders. In the photo, the trio could be seen posing happily with the trophy as they faced the camera.

Shanaya wore a black dress, while Ananya and Suhana chose orange and blue outfits respectively. Ananya captioned the post, "We won". Reacting to the picture, Suhana dropped purple hearts. KKR's third title celebrations began at the same ground Chepauk where they lifted their title in 2012 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. They scripted an encore to lift their third trophy.