Suhana Khan gets emotional as Shah Rukh Khan hugs her, Aryan and AbRam after KKR win; fans love the sweet family moment

It is a day of celebration for Kolkata Knight Riders as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL final match, which was held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen celebrating the victory with his family--wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, as well as with his team. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan kisses wife Gauri Khan in rare PDA post KKR win, fans share their 'then and now' pics with trophies) Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan after KKR win.

Suhana gets emotional

In a clip shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan hugged Shah Rukh. Though inaudible, she mouthed the words, "Are you happy? I'm so happy." She was also seen getting teary-eyed. As the father-daughter duo hugged each other, Shah Rukh's sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, also came forward to hug their father. All of them shared a group hug.

Fans love the family moment

Reacting to the clip, a fan said, "That's a very sweet moment!" Another person wrote, "It’s a king family." "Victory hugs," read a comment. An Instagram user wrote, "Their father just came out of hospital but still went with them to spend some quality family time." "What a beautiful family Shah Rukh has, what amazing kids, rooting and cheering for their father always. God bless." "Shah Rukh is a great person, and he has lovely kids and an amazing wife," said another fan.

Shah Rukh also kissed Gauri

After KKR won the match, Shah Rukh was seen giving a kiss to his wife Gauri Khan. He also gave her a hug. Several videos and pictures of Shah Rukh celebrating the win with his family and KKR emerged on social media platforms. He met the players of his team and congratulated them for winning the IPL final. In the video, uncapped pacer Harshit Rana hugged the actor and lifted him up with excitement. In the pictures shared by the official page of IPL, Shah Rukh kissed Gautam Gambhir on the forehead in a heartwarming moment.

About KKR win

KKR clinched the IPL 2024 title with a dominating all-round performance against SRH in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. At the same ground in 2012, KKR had clinched their maiden title, and on May 26, 2024, they scripted an encore to lift their third trophy. The KKR bowlers did extremely well to restrict the dangerous SRH batting line-up to 113 - which was chased down in only 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.