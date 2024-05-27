Shah Rukh Khan kisses wife Gauri Khan in rare PDA post KKR win, fans share their 'then and now' pics with trophies

Actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the victory of his team, Kolkata Knight Riders after they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL final match. It was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Several videos and pictures of the actor and his family--wife Gauri Khan, children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, and friends emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan spotted wearing a mask post hospitalisation; cheers for KKR) Shah Rukh Khan kissed wife Gauri Khan after KKR won IPL match.

Shah Rukh Khan kisses wife Gauri Khan

In a video, after KKR won the match, Shah Rukh gave Gauri Khan a tight hug and also planted a kiss on her forehead. The couple was seen beaming with joy. He then hugged his manager, Pooja Dadlani. Shah Rukh then shook hands and hugged those present around him.

Gauri shares pic with SRK

Taking to Instagram, Gauri posted a photo in which she and Shah Rukh posed with the IPL trophy. Both of them smiled for the camera. She captioned the post, “Winners @kkriders (red heart and star eyes emojis).”

Fan posts SRK and Gauri's pics from 2012, 2024

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share Shah Rukh and Gauri's then and now photos with trophies. X user @TeamSRKWarriors wrote, “In today's world, where it's so easy to fall apart, be someone's constant! The King & Queen have shown us this throughout their entire journey. Truly giving us all relationship goals!"

Shah Rukh celebrated with KKR players

Shah Rukh later met the players of his team and congratulated them for winning the IPL final. In a video, Harshit Rana was seen hugging Shah Rukh and lifting him up with excitement. In the pictures shared by the official page of IPL, Shah Rukh can be seen kissing Gautam Gambhir on the forehead in a heartwarming moment.

KKR wins

KKR clinched the IPL 2024 title with a dominating all-round performance against SRH in the final. On the same ground in 2012, KKR had clinched their maiden title, and on May 26, 2024, they scripted an encore to lift their third trophy.

SRK was recently hospitalised

Shah Rukh's appearance came just days after the actor was hospitalised due to a heat stroke. Due to the scorching heatwave in Ahmedabad, he fell ill and was admitted to the hospital. A few hours later, he was discharged.