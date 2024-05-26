IPL finals: Shah Rukh Khan spotted wearing a mask post hospitalisation; cheers for KKR

On Sunday, the actor was spotted at Chennai stadium at the final Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

SRK in a mask

At the match, Shah Rukh, owner of KKR, came to support their team in the final match. SRK was spotted wearing the team’s jersey, black glares, and tied up his hair. What caught the attention was that the actor was also wearing a mask.

In several images from the match that emerged on social media, SRK is captured in different moods, and each image features him with the mask. He is seen sitting beside his wife Gauri Khan, who is also wearing the team’s jersey.

On Sunday morning, he was spotted leaving Mumbai for the match with Gauri Khan, daughter-actor Suhana Khan and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. He was spotted at the Kalina airport, but was not photographed as he was being shielded by umbrellas by his security guards.

Shah Rukh was hospitalised

Shah Rukh was hospitalised in Ahmedabad on Wednesday due to dehydration and heat stroke. The actor was in Ahmedabad to watch the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ahmedabad recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. It rose to 45.9 degrees on Wednesday. He returned to Mumbai on Thursday.

On Thursday, Pooja gave an update on Shah Rukh's health. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Pooja wrote, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern."

His work file

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The comedy-drama film was based on the illegal immigration technique called donkey flight. At the moment, there is a lot of speculation around his next project, with reports indiciating that he will reportedly begin shooting for his upcoming film, King soon.