Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani shares update on his health: ‘Thank you for your love, prayers’

Shah Rukh Khan's fans have been worried about his health. Although the actor has not made a statement about it, his manager Pooja Dadlani shared an update with his fans and well-wishers. Pooja took to her Instagram stories to thank everyone on Shah Rukh's behalf for their prayers. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan warmly met his specially-abled fan despite being unwell after IPL match. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani thanked her fans on Instagram post.

Pooja Dadlani thanks Shah Rukh Khan's fans

Pooja captioned her post as, “To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern. (folded hands emojis).” For the unversed, the Dunki actor was admitted at the KD hospital in Ahmedabad after he suffered a heatstroke on Wednesday. Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat was quoted saying, “Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital after suffering from a heat stroke.” Shah Rukh was in the state capital on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He is the owner of the IPL team.

Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla visit Shah Rukh in hospital

Shah Rukh's KKR business partners Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta also visited him at the Ahmedabad hospital. His wife Gauri Khan looked worried as she arrived at the KD hospital.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

There have been speculations that Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her screen debut alongside him post her OTT release The Archies. The actor once again plays an underworld Don in the upcoming action-thriller after Farhan Akhtar's Don 2. Shah Rukh will also be a part of YRF's Tiger Vs Pathaan. The movie produced by Aditya Chopra is part of the spy universe comprising Tiger franchise, War 2 and Pathaan. It is expected that the vents in War 2 will set the premise for Tiger Vs Pathaan and Pathaan 2.