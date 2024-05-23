Shah Rukh Khan warmly met his specially-abled fan despite being unwell after IPL match. Watch

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's wholesome video with fan

While the actor is hospitalised in Ahmedabad, a video has surfaced on social media, which is getting love from his fans. In it, Shah Rukh met a specially-abled fan right after attending the playoff match between KKR and SRH.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

While the actor looked tired in the video, and was seen with his manager and security team, he didn’t disappoint the fan and obliged him with a photo. Shah Rukh not only stopped to greet the fan, but also hugged him.

Shah Rukh Khan feeling ‘much better’

Shah Rukh's longtime co-star and KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla shared a health update after he was hospitalised due to heat stroke. Juhi and her husband Jay Mehta visited Shah Rukh at the hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, as did Shah Rukh's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan.

In an interview with News18, Juhi assured fans that Shah Rukh is doing much better and will return to support their team in the IPL 2024 finals on Sunday. “Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals,” she said.