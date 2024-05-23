 Shah Rukh Khan warmly met his specially-abled fan despite being unwell after IPL match. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan warmly met his specially-abled fan despite being unwell after IPL match. Watch

BySanya
May 23, 2024 10:03 AM IST

Although Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t feeling well after KKR's recent IPL 2024 match, he made a specially-abled fan's day by hugging him and posing for pics with him.

Shah Rukh Khan, actor and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner, was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of KKR at Narendra Modi Stadium – KKR entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1. A day later, Shah Rukh was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad due to severe dehydration. Now, a video of him and a fan is grabbing attention. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised due to heat stroke; Gauri Khan and Juhi Chawla visit him in Ahmedabad

Shah Rukh Khan with his fan in Ahmedabad.
Shah Rukh Khan with his fan in Ahmedabad.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's wholesome video with fan

While the actor is hospitalised in Ahmedabad, a video has surfaced on social media, which is getting love from his fans. In it, Shah Rukh met a specially-abled fan right after attending the playoff match between KKR and SRH.

While the actor looked tired in the video, and was seen with his manager and security team, he didn’t disappoint the fan and obliged him with a photo. Shah Rukh not only stopped to greet the fan, but also hugged him.

Shah Rukh Khan feeling ‘much better’

Shah Rukh's longtime co-star and KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla shared a health update after he was hospitalised due to heat stroke. Juhi and her husband Jay Mehta visited Shah Rukh at the hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, as did Shah Rukh's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan.

In an interview with News18, Juhi assured fans that Shah Rukh is doing much better and will return to support their team in the IPL 2024 finals on Sunday. “Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals,” she said.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan warmly met his specially-abled fan despite being unwell after IPL match. Watch
