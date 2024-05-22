Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised due to heat stroke; Gauri Khan and Juhi Chawla visit him in Ahmedabad. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was hospitalised on Wednesday afternoon due to a heatstroke, according to PTI. His wife Gauri Khan and friend Juhi Chawla, along with her husband Jay Mehta rushed to the hospital in Ahmedabad after they heard the news. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan admitted to hospital due to heat stroke at IPL match in Ahmedabad) Gauri Khan and Juhi Chawla visited Shah Rukh Khan at the hospital.

Gauri, Juhi rush to hospital

In a video shared by ANI on X (formerly Twitter), Gauri can be seen looking worried as she reaches the hospital with a security guard following her inside.

They also shared a video, claiming that Juhi had also paid Shah Rukh a visit with her husband Jay, writing, “Actor Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta leave from KD Hospital, in Ahmedabad.” Further information is awaited and the family is yet to release an official statement on the same.

Shah Rukh hospitalised

PTI reported that Shah Rukh was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after suffering from a heat stroke, according to the police. He was admitted to multi-speciality KD Hospital, they said. “Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital after suffering from a heat stroke,” Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said.

The actor was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His daughter Suhana and son AbRam had accompanied the actor who greeted fans after the match and interacted with the cricketers. The trio even celebrated after KKR bear Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the match. Suhana celebrates her birthday today.

Upcoming work

Talking to Star Sports for Kight Club’s King Khan Rules recently, Shah Rukh noted that he had three releases last year (Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki), which meant he was working non-stop. He stated that given that his roles required a lot from him physically, he decided to take a break and concentrate on his IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) instead.