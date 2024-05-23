Shah Rukh Khan feeling ‘much better’, will be back in stands to support Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL finals: Juhi Chawla

What Juhi said

“Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals,” she said. Juhi and her husband Jay Mehta visited Shah Rukh at KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after the actor suffered dehydration and heat stroke on Wednesday. Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan also visited him there, looking worried.

Shah Rukh gets hospitalised

According to the Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent, the actor was admitted to the hospital after he suffered from a heat stroke. He was in Ahmedabad to watch the IPL match between KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Shah Rukh was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, younger son AbRam, and manager Pooja Dadlani. Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, KKR's co-owners, and Suhana's close friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda, were also present in the stadium on Tuesday evening, cheering for KKR.

After the match, SRK, Suhana and AbRam greeted the spectators with a lap around the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Jawan star not only greeted the audience with his folded hands but also enthralled them with his signature pose.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The actor will reportedly begin shooting for his upcoming film King in July. Meanwhile, Juhi was last seen in The Railway Men. She's done over a dozen films opposite Shah Rukh, from Yes Boss, Darr to Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. She was also a co-producer with Shah Rukh on films like Asoka and Chalte Chalte.