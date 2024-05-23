 Shah Rukh Khan feeling ‘much better’, will be back in stands to support Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL finals: Juhi Chawla | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shah Rukh Khan feeling ‘much better’, will be back in stands to support Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL finals: Juhi Chawla

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
May 23, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's longtime co-star and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Juhi Chawla issued a health update after he was hospitalised due to a heat stroke.

Shah Rukh Khan's longtime co-star and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, Juhi Chawla, has issued a health update after he was hospitalised due to a heat stroke in Ahmedabad. In an interview with News18, Juhi assured fans that Shah Rukh is doing much better and will return to support their team in the Indian Premier League finals this Sunday. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised due to heat stroke; Gauri Khan and Juhi Chawla visit him in Ahmedabad. Watch)

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are co-owners of Kolkata Knight Riders
Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are co-owners of Kolkata Knight Riders

What Juhi said

“Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals,” she said. Juhi and her husband Jay Mehta visited Shah Rukh at KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after the actor suffered dehydration and heat stroke on Wednesday. Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan also visited him there, looking worried.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Shah Rukh gets hospitalised

According to the Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent, the actor was admitted to the hospital after he suffered from a heat stroke. He was in Ahmedabad to watch the IPL match between KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Shah Rukh was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, younger son AbRam, and manager Pooja Dadlani. Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, KKR's co-owners, and Suhana's close friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda, were also present in the stadium on Tuesday evening, cheering for KKR.

After the match, SRK, Suhana and AbRam greeted the spectators with a lap around the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Jawan star not only greeted the audience with his folded hands but also enthralled them with his signature pose.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The actor will reportedly begin shooting for his upcoming film King in July. Meanwhile, Juhi was last seen in The Railway Men. She's done over a dozen films opposite Shah Rukh, from Yes Boss, Darr to Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. She was also a co-producer with Shah Rukh on films like Asoka and Chalte Chalte.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan feeling ‘much better’, will be back in stands to support Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL finals: Juhi Chawla
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On