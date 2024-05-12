Suhana Khan, brother AbRam Khan, Juhi Chawla, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor cheer for KKR at Eden Gardens. Watch

As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) played against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Eden Gardens, Suhana Khan and her brother AbRam Khan, along with Juhi Chawla, cheered for their team. Suhana's friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also joined them in Kolkata. Several of their pictures and videos at the stands emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Suhana Khan shares selfie with her ‘dream team’ Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, AbRam after KKR's win) Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and AbRam Khan at Eden Gardens.

Suhana, AbRam, Juhi, Ananya watch KKR match in Kolkata

In a clip, Suhana was seen with Ananya, Shanaya and AbRam Khan as they arrived at the venue ahead of the match. Suhana was seen in a jacket over a white KKR T-shirt and denims. Shanaya twinned with her in a white T-shirt and denims. Ananya Panday wore a black T-shirt and pants. AbRam was seen in a purple jacket over a white T-shirt and pants.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Kolkata Knight Riders posted a clip featuring Suhana, Ananya, AbRam, Juhi, and her daughter Jhanvi Mehta, among others, as they arrived at Eden Gardens. The caption read, "When we have their support, aur kya chahiye (what more do we need)!" Juhi Chawla was seen in a white shirt and pants.

Suhana, Juhi, Ananya celebrate KKR win

In yet another clip, Suhana and Ananya were seen jumping with joy and chatting as KKR qualified for the playoffs. Juhi was also seen laughing with excitement. Several photos of AbRam sitting and watching the match also emerged on X.

In a picture, actor Rituparna Sengupta posed for a selfie with Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday. Suhana was seen posing with KKR player Varun Chakaravarthy as he received the award after the match. She has been travelling to Kolkata to cheer for KKR in the ongoing IPL matches.

Rituparna Sengupta posed for a selfie with Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday.

Suhana was seen posing with KKR player Varun Chakaravarthy as he received the award after the match.

About Suhana, Ananya's projects

Suhana, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, entered the film industry with her debut movie, The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the Netflix India film released last December. She'll be next seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King.

Ananya will star in Call Me Bae with Varun Dhawan and Vir Das. She is also working on projects including Control, Shankara, The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair and Run For Young. She was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Shanaya will make her acting debut with Vrushabha. Meanwhile, Juhi was last seen in The Railway Men.