Suhana Khan shares selfie with her ‘dream team’ Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, AbRam after KKR's win

Suhana took to her Instagram Stories on Friday night and shared a glimpse from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the KKR vs MI match. She then shared a couple of KKR reposts about the team winning against MI. However, it was her last story that caught a lot of attention.

In the picture, Suhana can be seen in a white KKR T-shirt inside the car, smiling for a selfie. Behind her is her younger brother AbRam, along with Suhana's childhood friends--Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. While Ananya poses for the camera, Shanaya looks outside the window. Suhana wrote along with the selfie, “Dream team (slurp emoji) (purple heart emoji).”

Last month, Suhana, Ananya, and AbRam flew to Kolkata to support KKR on their home turf, where the team scored a victory as well. Suhana and Ananya had shared multiple pictures of them from the stadium back then.

Suhana was catcalled at Wankhede in 2012

The 2012 altercation involving Shah Rukh at Wankhede Stadium has resurfaced once again, as a former support staff member of KKR shed new light on the incident.

Joy Bhattacharjya, a former member of the KKR family, mentioned the match on X, triggering a user to refer to the alleged abuse incident involving Shah Rukh. However, Joy swiftly countered the claim, asserting that Shah Rukh's outburst stemmed from a protective fatherly instinct, as his daughter Suhana was reportedly "catcalled" during the altercation.

Shah Rukh Khan found himself banned for five years from entering the premises of the Mumbai Cricket Association, which included the Wankhede Stadium, after a heated confrontation with security personnel and cricket officials. This ban was eventually lifted three years later.

On the work front, Suhana will reportedly be seen alongside Shah Rukh in King. Ananya has Call Me Bae and Control in the pipeline, whereas Shanaya will make her acting debut with Vrushabha.