Shah Rukh Khan reveals the ‘highest point’ of backing KKR at IPL: ‘It gives me great joy’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) revealed in an interview ahead of the IPL match on Friday what brings him joy in backing the team. He told Star Sports that the ‘highest point’ for him is being able to platform young cricket players from the country. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he will shoot for his next film soon: ‘I needed some rest after 3 films’) Shah Rukh Khan embraces KKR team mentor Gautam Gambhir after an IPL Match.(File photo/ANI)

‘We have such good players’

Shah Rukh reasoned that there was a time when only a handpicked few could become cricketer players in a population of crores. He stated that because of the IPL, a lot more young cricketers are given the opportunity to play for the country. “We have such good, young players on our team. Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Iqbal, Kuldeep, so many cricketers who started with us,” he reminisced.

But more than anything, the actor says, it’s the fact that he’s able to give opportunities to young kids that makes him happy. “For me, the highest point is being able to give opportunity to a young kid. In the melee, they become what they’re destined to become. I don’t even remember, but we’ve had so many boys play with us and become such amazing players for our country. But apna personal hai ki, Rinku wahan pohoch kayega to khushi hogi.(But it brings me joy and feels personal if someone like Rinku makes it big.)”

In a promo for the interview, Shah Rukh also called the initial years of being KKR’s owner ‘challenging’ because he wasn’t a cricketer, calling himself the ‘12th man of KKR’ and stating it took him time to explain to players that they need to give everything time to breathe.

On taking a break

In the same interview, Shah Rukh revealed that he will begin shooting for his next in July or August, with planning set to begin in June. He claimed after starring in three films last year - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki - he needed a break before he resumed working.

