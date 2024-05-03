Shah Rukh Khan reveals he will shoot for his next film soon: ‘I needed some rest after 3 films’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was busy all of 2023 and he is yet to go on sets this year for his next. Talking to Star Sports for Kight Club’s King Khan Rules on Friday, the actor revealed details of when he will go back to shooting this year and more. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli 'Bollywood ka damaad'; recalls cricketer's dating period with Anushka Sharma) Shah Rukh Khan (R) greets fans after their win at the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 29, (File Photo/AFP)

‘I had three films last year’

Shah Rukh noted that he had three releases last year (Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki), which meant he was working non-stop. He stated that given that his roles required a lot from him physically, he decided to take a break and concentrate on his IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) instead.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He said, “I just felt ki main thoda rest kar sakta hoon. Teen filmein kar chuka hoon, it took a lot of physical work also. So I said maybe I’ll take some time off. I told the whole team ki, main matches ko aaunga. Fortunately, meri shooting ab August main hain, ya July… we plan in June, to June se shuru hojayegi. So, I am absolutely free to come to all the matches. Main khushi se aata hoon. (I felt I could rest. I did three physically demanding films. I told the whole team I’ll come to their matches. Fortunately, I don’t shoot my next till August or June, we plan in June. It makes me happy to be here).”

Shah Rukh calls Virat Bollywood’s ‘damaad’

In a recent interview with the same channel, the actor called Virat Kohli Bollywood’s‘damaad’, given that he’s actor Anushka Sharma’s husband. He said, “I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say that he is our son-in-law, he is our fraternity’s ‘daamad’. I have known him the most compared to other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time, spent a lot of time with them. I know him since his dating period was going on and I was shooting the film with Anushka. So, he spent many days with us, and became very friendly.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.