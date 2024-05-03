Anushka Sharma glows in first pics since son's birth; steps out for birthday dinner with Virat Kohli in Bengaluru

Anushka Sharma turned 36 on May 1. The actor was seen for the first time since she and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli welcomed their son, Akaay, in February this year. Inside photos from Anushka's birthday dinner in Bengaluru are out and she is seen with Virat as well as Glenn Maxwell and his wife, Vini Raman, and Faf Du Plessis. Also read: Virat Kohli reacts as Alan Walker congratulates him on welcoming son Akaay with Anushka Sharma. Watch Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli rang in her birthday in Bengaluru.

Anushka's birthday dinner with Virat and friends

In a picture shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Faf du Plessis, Anushka can be seen celebrating her special day with him, Virat Kohli and others. Taking to Instagram Stories, Virat also shared a picture of the special menu at Lupa Bengaluru with Anushka’s name on it. “Celebrating Anushka,” it read.

Sharing the picture, Virat wrote, “Thank you, (chef) Manu Chandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives.” In another picture that Faf du Plessis shared, Anushka was seen holding Virat as they posed with their friends. The actor wore a purple top with a pair of blue jeans for her intimate birthday dinner.

Virat's romantic birthday post for Anushka

Virat Kohli dedicated a heartfelt birthday post for Anushka Sharma as the actor turned 36. He took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a series of pictures of himself and Anushka from their vacations. He wrote in his caption, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much (three hearts emojis).”

More about the couple

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their first baby, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Their second child, a baby boy named Akaay was born on February 15, 2024.

In a joint post the couple made the announcement and wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!”