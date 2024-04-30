Aamir Khan talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on a movie: 'Ek film to banti hai'

Aamir Khan has made his unique identity as an artist with his unconventional movies. The actor for the very first time appeared in The Great Indian Kapil Show hosted by Kapil Sharma. Aamir expressed his keen interest on collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. (Also read: Imran Khan to make his comeback with this comedy film, to be produced by Aamir Khan: Report) Aamir Khan shared that he met SRK and Salman recently and talked about starring in a film together.

Aamir plans new film with Salman, Shah Rukh

When an audience member quizzed Aamir about his plans to work with Salman and Shah Rukh, he said in Hindi, “I recently met both Shah Rukh and Salman when both of them were together. I told them that we are working in the film industry for so many years, we need to do a movie together. It will be unfair to the audiences if we do not collaborate during our film careers. At least we should share screen space in one film."

He further continued, "So, I have conveyed to both Salman and Shah Rukh and both have insisted on finding a good story. In fact, I met Salman two days ago when he came to my house and gifted me jeans. Whenever a new collection of Being Human arrives, he delivers a box at my house. So, we'll try that we soon get to work in a movie together. Let's hope that good directors approach us with interesting scripts.”

For the unversed, Salman and Shah Rukh have shared screen space in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Tubelight, Zero, Pathaan and Tiger 3. The duo will once again be seen together in Aditya Chopra's Tiger Vs Pathaan. Salman and Aamir collaborated for the last time in Rajkumar Santoshi's Andaz Apna Apna.

Aamir is currently busy with producing Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Priety Zinta and Karan Deol, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. He is also working in Sitaare Zameen Par, featuring hiself, alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safari in crucial roles. The film will be directed by RS Prasanna.