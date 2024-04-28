 Aamir Khan talks about ‘power of namaste’: As a Muslim I am not used to folding my hands…' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Aamir Khan talks about ‘power of namaste’: As a Muslim I am not used to folding my hands…'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 28, 2024 11:57 AM IST

Aamir Khan says he 'understood the power of namaste' while shooting in Punjab for Dangal. He praised people of Punjab for being ‘very respectful’ towards him.

Aamir Khan has appeared on Kapil Sharma's show for the first time. In the latest episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, the actor shared several anecdotes from his acting career. He also appreciated the humility of the people of Punjab and said he learnt the power of 'namaste' from them, when he shot for Dangal (2016) in a village there. Also read | The Great Indian Kapil Show: Aamir Khan reveals ex-wife Reena Dutta slapped him when she was in labour

Aamir Khan joined his hands as he bid goodbye to the paparazzi before entering the venue for the screening of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. (File Photo/ANI)
Aamir Khan joined his hands as he bid goodbye to the paparazzi before entering the venue for the screening of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. (File Photo/ANI)

'People in Punjab has so much respect for everyone'

Aamir said in Hindi, "This is a story which is very close to me. We shot for Rang de Basanti in Punjab, and I really loved it there. The people, the Punjabi culture is full of love. So, when we went for the shoot of Dangal, it was a small village we were shooting in. We shot for more than two months in that location and that house. You won't believe it, but when I used to reach there at around 5 or 6 in the morning, as my car entered, people would stand outside their homes just to welcome me with folded hands and 'Sat Sri Akaal.' They used to just wait to welcome me. They never disturbed me, never stopped my car, nothing. After my pack-up, when I would return, they would again be standing outside their homes and would greet me 'Good Night.'"

Aamir added that being a Muslim, he was not used to folding his hands and greeting people with 'namaste.' He said, "I belong to a Muslim family, I am not used to folding my hands in 'namaste.' I'm used to raising my hand (gesturing adaab, the way Muslims greet each other) and bowing my head. After spending those two and a half months in Punjab, I understood the power of 'namaste.' It's such a wonderful emotion. People in Punjab have so much respect for everyone and do not discriminate based on stature."

Aamir Khan's recent films

Aamir was last seen in a lead role in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathi's Salaam Venky (2022), starring Kajol in the lead role. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir and Sunny Deol are all set to work together in Lahore 1947, which will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan talks about ‘power of namaste’: As a Muslim I am not used to folding my hands…'
