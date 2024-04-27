The Great Indian Kapil Show: Aamir Khan reveals ex-wife Reena Dutta slapped him when she was in labour

Aamir Khan appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show for the first time. In the episode, the actor opened up about his career and shared some funny incidents from his life. One such anecdote involved his ex-wife Reena Dutta when Aamir shared that he tried to show breathing exercises to Reena when she was in labour and she ended up slapping him. (Also read: Aamir Khan gets asked about ‘settling down’ after 2 marriages on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Watch promo) Aamir Khan shared an anecdote about ex-wife Reena Dutta in the episode.

What Aamir said

In the episode when Kapil Sharma asked him about whether he notices the behaviour of people as an actor, Aamir shared he does so in strange situations. He began: “Let me give you an idea of what I notice. It was the day when Junaid was about to be born. Reena Ji was in labour. We were at the hospital. And as a good husband, I practised some breathing exercises. As the labour got intense, I tried to calm her down with it. But I got slapped, followed by, ‘Stop this nonsense!’ Reena Ji was in immense pain. She even bit my hand."

'When the pain is immense, the expression is of surprise'

Aamir further continued what he noticed about human emotions at that moment. “Later, I realized what was happening around me. I noticed one thing when a person is in immense pain… like what women go through during childbirth. I didn't even plan this. It is just happening to me. I looked at Reena's face and when she was experiencing that pain… normally we think that a person's face would contort with pain… but it is not that. When the pain is immense, the expression is of surprise. It is disbelief. A person is in denial. She could not fathom the intensity of her pain. That I noted as an actor. Later I said this to Reena when she came home with Junaid, and she was furious! (laughs)”

Aamir and Reena were married for 16 years before the two decided to get a divorce. The two have a son Junaid Khan and a daughter Ira Khan. Aamir then married for the second time, with filmmaker Kiran Rao but the two got divorced after 15 years of marriage. They have a son, Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha, which failed at the box office. He will be seen next in Sitaare Zameen Par.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is available to stream on Netflix.