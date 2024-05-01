‘Rajamouli hi handle kar sakte’: Aamir Khan’s chat with Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan leaves fans eager for a collab

Aamir Khan, fondly known as Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, recently graced The Great Indian Kapil Show. This marked the actor’s debut on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show and it was truly worth the wait. He not only won hearts with his honesty and relatability but also impressed audiences with his natural comic timing. One of the biggest highlights was when he remembered running in PK (2014), with no clothes on and only a radio covering his modesty. Aamir left us all in splits. Well, an unseen clip from the episode has now gone viral. When the 3 Khans came together and made history at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Kapil shared this clip of ‘bacha hua content’ on YouTube, which was soon re-shared by several fan pages. In the video, Aamir reveals that he recently caught up with his fellow superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. During the chat, Aamir told them it would be unfair to the audience if they didn’t do at least one film together. The three decided to look for a good script and go ahead with the plan. The project would mark their reunion after the epic dance performance they gave at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations, making history. Well, Aamir’s revelation has left fans all across social media ecstatic!

In the comment section of one such viral clip, fans are now giving ideas for a film that features the 3 Khans. For instance, one social media user shared, “Spyverse mein Aamir ultimate villain.. Pathan gets kylled by him. Tiger so takes revenge. The end of Spyverse”, whereas another quipped, “Tiger vs Pathaan mein aamir ko Villian rakh le best hoga.” A third excited fan wrote: “Movie Diwali mai release hui tho Xmas ke baad utregi.” That’s not all! Many have even found the perfect filmmaker who should helm this project. A comment read: “In 3 biggest stars ko sirf Rajamouli hi handle kar sakte aur koi nahi”, while another agreed and wrote: “If 3 khans will gonna do film together want s s rajamouli to direct the film.”

Well, we have the star cast and a great suggestion for a possible director. What are we waiting for, Christmas?