This healthy tiramisu recipe with 30g of protein will help satisfy your sweet cravings without any guilt
Create a guilt-free, high-protein tiramisu with this easy-to-prepare recipe that offers 30 grams of protein and 545 calories.
Getting cravings for something sweet and delicious is normal; however, in pursuit of a healthy lifestyle, we often avoid desserts. But there are endless ways you can make sweets healthy. On June 24, Ralston D'Souza, a fitness coach and food content creator, gave a healthy twist to the beloved dessert – tiramisu.
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His version turns tiramisu into a high-protein dessert which you can enjoy guilt-free. It contains no sugar and packs in approximately 30 grams of protein and 545 calories. It is also extremely easy to make and requires only a few ingredients and minimal time.
Ralston also revealed the dessert's macros. According to him, half the container of this tiramisu provides –
- Calories - 545kcal
- Protein - 30g
- Carbs - 78g
- Fat - 14g
Ingredients
Coffee powder - 2 tbsp
150ml hot water
Rusks - 10 to 12 pieces
250g low-fat paneer
4 tbsp honey (80g)
150ml skimmed milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
A pinch of salt
Here's how to make a high-protein tiramisu:
Method
Step 1: In a bowl, add 2 tablespoons of coffee powder and 150ml of hot water, then mix well.
Step 2: Dip the pieces of rusk into the coffee and let them absorb the liquid. Do this process for 5 to 10 seconds max.
Step 3: Place the rusks in a container to create your first layer. If the coffee isn’t enough, make a little more. If there’s any extra coffee left, pour it over the first layer.
Step 4: Refrigerate this layer for 10 minutes.
Step 5: Meanwhile, in a blender, add low-fat paneer, honey, skimmed milk, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Blend until smooth and creamy, and your tiramisu cream is ready.
Step 6: After 10 minutes, take out your tiramisu container and spread half the cream over the first layer. Spread it evenly.
Step 7: Repeat the process to create the next two layers. First, place the coffee-dipped rusks and layer them with the high-protein cream. You can make more layers by repeating the process. You can also alter the layers to fit your container.
Step 8: Finish by dusting the top with cocoa powder. Refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours or overnight. Do not freeze.
Step 9: Once the tiramisu is set, cut the desired pieces and serve.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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