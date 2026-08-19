This healthy tiramisu recipe with 30g of protein will help satisfy your sweet cravings without any guilt

Ralston also revealed the dessert's macros. According to him, half the container of this tiramisu provides –

His version turns tiramisu into a high-protein dessert which you can enjoy guilt-free. It contains no sugar and packs in approximately 30 grams of protein and 545 calories . It is also extremely easy to make and requires only a few ingredients and minimal time.

Also Read | If you think overnight oats are boring, try this creamy paneer mushroom oats recipe for breakfast with 20g protein

Getting cravings for something sweet and delicious is normal; however, in pursuit of a healthy lifestyle, we often avoid desserts . But there are endless ways you can make sweets healthy. On June 24, Ralston D'Souza, a fitness coach and food content creator, gave a healthy twist to the beloved dessert – tiramisu.

Method Step 1: In a bowl, add 2 tablespoons of coffee powder and 150ml of hot water, then mix well.

Step 2: Dip the pieces of rusk into the coffee and let them absorb the liquid. Do this process for 5 to 10 seconds max.

Step 3: Place the rusks in a container to create your first layer. If the coffee isn’t enough, make a little more. If there’s any extra coffee left, pour it over the first layer.

Step 4: Refrigerate this layer for 10 minutes.

Step 5: Meanwhile, in a blender, add low-fat paneer, honey, skimmed milk, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Blend until smooth and creamy, and your tiramisu cream is ready.

Step 6: After 10 minutes, take out your tiramisu container and spread half the cream over the first layer. Spread it evenly.

Step 7: Repeat the process to create the next two layers. First, place the coffee-dipped rusks and layer them with the high-protein cream. You can make more layers by repeating the process. You can also alter the layers to fit your container.

Step 8: Finish by dusting the top with cocoa powder. Refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours or overnight. Do not freeze.

Step 9: Once the tiramisu is set, cut the desired pieces and serve.

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