Suhana Khan was catcalled… Shah Rukh didn't abuse anyone: Wankhede IPL fracas gets fresh wind before MI vs KKR
What exactly happened between Shah Rukh and Wankhede guards 12 years ago? Joy Bhattacharjya, the former KKR director, spilt the beans ahead of MI vs KKR match.
The last time Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India had a different Prime Minister. MS Dhoni's Team India was the reigning World Champion, and current India captain Rohit Sharma was not a regular in any format. It was 12 years ago, in May 2012. KKR defended 140 thanks to Sunil Narine's 4/15. But the night is also remembered for the fracas that took place after the match.
Bollywood actor and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was involved in an ugly spat with the Mumbai Cricket Association security staff after the match and was later on banned for five years from MCA premises. The ban, however, was lifted three years later.
MCA, which administers the stadium, alleged Shah Rukh tried to force his way to the grounds after the match, and abused and manhandled guards after he was stopped. The decision to ban the superstar was taken by the MCA managing committee, headed by the former chief minister of Maharashtra Vilasrao Deshmukh.
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024
Shah Rukh, however, had a different story to tell. He said his children were "physically manhandled in the name of security" by guards, which had angered him.
What happened between Shah Rukh Khan and the Wankhede security personnel in 2012?
So what exactly happened on May 16, 2012? Nearly 12 years later, a few hours before another MI vs KKR match at the Wankhede - the first of IPL 2024 between the two former champions - Joy Bhattacharjya, the former KKR director, spilt the beans. Bhattacharjya, who was part of the KKR setup when the incident took place, said Shah Rukh didn't abuse anyone and that the Bollywood actor's daughter was verbally abused.
"The last time KKR beat MI at the Wankhede, I was still a part of that dugout. It's been a while, but today might just be the day!" Bhattacharjya wrote on Twitter.
A user then replied by saying that KKR were cursed ever since Shah Rukh "abused" the Wankhede security personnel. Bhattacharjya was quick to remind him that KKR went on to win the IPL the same year and then in 2014. He also added that SRK did not abuse anyone and that the actor's daughter, Suhana Khan, was catcalled.
"KKR won two championships after that incident. And he did not abuse, I was there. And the next time, stay calm when someone catcalls your young daughter," he added. The user deleted his comment later.
A lot has changed since that fateful night at the Wankhede. KKR went on to win two IPL titles and MI became one of the best teams of the tournament under Rohit Sharma, winning five titles. This year, the two teams will meet for the first time on Friday. Will KKR be able to overturn their dubious 1-9 record at the Wankhede? Or will MI spring a surprise to rise from the bottom half of the points table?
Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, India T20 World Cup Squad Press Conference Live, SRH vs RR Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.