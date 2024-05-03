IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Live Score: Mumbai Indians face must-win game vs Kolkata, pressure on Hardik Pandya to deliver

IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to take one step closer to assuring a spot in playoffs as they face a struggling Mumbai Indians outfit on Friday. The two sides are at the opposite poles of the points table; positioned second with six victories from nine encounters, KKR appear well on course for a playoff berth. However, to consolidate their standing, Shreyas Iyer's contingent must seek consistency across all facets of the game and evade potential setbacks....Read More

Despite KKR's formidable batting arsenal and an aggressive approach yielding dividends, their bowling department has faced scrutiny. Mitchell Starc's expensive economy rate of nearly 12 runs per over, coupled with a modest tally of seven wickets in eight outings headlines the team's bowling woes. Harshit Rana's spirited performances, comprising 11 wickets, have been commendable, albeit marred by a one-match ban following over-the-top celebrations. Vaibhav Arora's nine scalps in five appearances present a glimmer of hope, especially on a Wankhede Stadium pitch conducive to high-scoring encounters.

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh's omission from India's T20 World Cup main squad has sparked a wave of sympathy for the power-hitter, whose limited game time this season has possibly influenced the selectors' decision.

Conversely, Mumbai Indians find themselves in a different struggle altogether, with the playoffs seemingly beyond reach despite five games remaining. While the exploits of bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee have been noteworthy, the collective failure of the batting unit has defined their underwhelming season.

Tilak Varma's commendable contributions notwithstanding, the team's inability to rally collectively has impeded their progress. Ishan Kishan's sporadic displays and the powerplay woes underscore Mumbai Indians' struggles, highlighting the urgency for remedial measures.

With the T20 World Cup looming, India skipper Rohit Sharma's form assumes added significance, with the veteran striving for consistency in the IPL. Suryakumar Yadav has had an inconsistent season and hasn't lived up to his reputation which is also a concern as India head into the T20 World Cup in a month's time. As scrutiny intensifies on Mumbai Indians' under-fire skipper Hardik Pandya, his inclusion as vice-captain in the World Cup squad presents an opportunity for redemption, both with bat and ball.