IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Live Score: Mumbai Indians face must-win game vs Kolkata, pressure on Hardik Pandya to deliver
IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Mumbai Indians are on a three-match losing streak and are on the brink of an exit as they take on the second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders.
IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to take one step closer to assuring a spot in playoffs as they face a struggling Mumbai Indians outfit on Friday. The two sides are at the opposite poles of the points table; positioned second with six victories from nine encounters, KKR appear well on course for a playoff berth. However, to consolidate their standing, Shreyas Iyer's contingent must seek consistency across all facets of the game and evade potential setbacks....Read More
Despite KKR's formidable batting arsenal and an aggressive approach yielding dividends, their bowling department has faced scrutiny. Mitchell Starc's expensive economy rate of nearly 12 runs per over, coupled with a modest tally of seven wickets in eight outings headlines the team's bowling woes. Harshit Rana's spirited performances, comprising 11 wickets, have been commendable, albeit marred by a one-match ban following over-the-top celebrations. Vaibhav Arora's nine scalps in five appearances present a glimmer of hope, especially on a Wankhede Stadium pitch conducive to high-scoring encounters.
Meanwhile, Rinku Singh's omission from India's T20 World Cup main squad has sparked a wave of sympathy for the power-hitter, whose limited game time this season has possibly influenced the selectors' decision.
Conversely, Mumbai Indians find themselves in a different struggle altogether, with the playoffs seemingly beyond reach despite five games remaining. While the exploits of bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee have been noteworthy, the collective failure of the batting unit has defined their underwhelming season.
Tilak Varma's commendable contributions notwithstanding, the team's inability to rally collectively has impeded their progress. Ishan Kishan's sporadic displays and the powerplay woes underscore Mumbai Indians' struggles, highlighting the urgency for remedial measures.
With the T20 World Cup looming, India skipper Rohit Sharma's form assumes added significance, with the veteran striving for consistency in the IPL. Suryakumar Yadav has had an inconsistent season and hasn't lived up to his reputation which is also a concern as India head into the T20 World Cup in a month's time. As scrutiny intensifies on Mumbai Indians' under-fire skipper Hardik Pandya, his inclusion as vice-captain in the World Cup squad presents an opportunity for redemption, both with bat and ball.
IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Somehow, the Indian selectors decided that they could drop Rinku Singh from the T20 World Cup squad with the explanation that they can only fit 15 players in it. His father said that he was disappointed, he could be seen smiling and having a light word with Rohit Sharma yesterday at the Wankhede Stadium during the two teams' practice sessions.
IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: It is not just at home that MI have rained misery on KKR. In fact no team has beaten another in the IPL as many times as MI have agaunst KKR. MI have beaten the two-time champions a whopping 23 times. They lead the head-to-head 23-9. At home, they lead 9-1.
IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: 12 years of pain for KKR
IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: The last time Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Sunil Narine was player of the match with figures of 4/15. But that is the only bit that sounds similar to present day cricket. Rohit Sharma wouldn't be MI captain for another year and was playing at No.4 for MI under Harbhajan Singh. Sachin Tendulkar was opening for them with Herschell Gibbs. KKR was led by Gautam Gambhir in his first season as captain of the team and he opened with Brendon McCullum, with the latter yet to retire from wicketkeeping duties. Jacques Kallis walked in at No.3 for them. This was May 16, 2012. Since then, MI have beaten KKR in all games played at their co-owner Shahrukh Khan's adopted home in Mumbai. Can they end that drought today?
IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat
IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka
IPL 2024, MI vs KKR IPL Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2024 Match 51, MI vs KKR! Mumbai Indians are on the brink of an exit and despite five games remaining, their chances of revival look bleak as they stand 9th with only six points. KKR, meanwhile, are currently second and would aim at taking a step closer towards playoff qualification.